Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 190 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $244.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

