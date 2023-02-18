Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 251 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Target were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

