Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,716 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,645,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,220,000 after purchasing an additional 404,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

