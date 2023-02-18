Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 609 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 61,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 553,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

