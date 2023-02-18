Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 6,900 shares.

Metso Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

