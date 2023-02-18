M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 196

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 196 ($2.38) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.