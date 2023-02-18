Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

MU opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

