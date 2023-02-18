Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $314,280.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. 857,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 386.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

