Monero (XMR) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $163.05 or 0.00659458 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.97 billion and $74.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,724.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00404395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00092011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00551700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00173050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00188367 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,242,057 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

