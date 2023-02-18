Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $6,754,020.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 13th, Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $806,896.09.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.09. 488,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

