Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,483 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.19% of Moody’s worth $85,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $301.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,563. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

