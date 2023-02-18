Morgan Stanley Boosts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $14.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

