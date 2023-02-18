Morgan Stanley Boosts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $14.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
NerdWallet Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
