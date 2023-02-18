Morgan Stanley Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $702.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $704.00 to $702.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $782.47.

EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Equinix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Equinix by 103.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

