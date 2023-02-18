MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $544.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.79. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.