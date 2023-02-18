MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC lowered shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

