Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Buys 42,682 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 42,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,447,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,332,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

