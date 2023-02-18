Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Up 0.7%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €329.70 ($354.52) and last traded at €329.10 ($353.87). 225,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €326.80 ($351.40).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €318.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €279.84. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.