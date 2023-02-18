My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0595

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $621,706.30 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.01284395 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01639694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,564 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

