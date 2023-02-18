My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $788,853.83 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $788,853.83 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,543 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

