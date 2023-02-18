Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $125.56 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,622.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00409761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00648091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00545218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00173897 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.