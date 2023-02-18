Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.06 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,686.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00405336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00092361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00662162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00551569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00173819 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.