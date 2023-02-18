NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.17

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.98. NantHealth shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 3,097 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NantHealth Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.