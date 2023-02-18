NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.17

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.98. NantHealth shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 3,097 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Featured Stories

