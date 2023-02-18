NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.98. NantHealth shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 3,097 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NantHealth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

