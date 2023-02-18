National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.