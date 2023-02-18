National Bankshares Trims First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Target Price to C$11.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$9.62 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,183.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

