NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 4,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

NCS Multistage Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

