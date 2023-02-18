NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00010421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $233.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00079030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,453,322 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

