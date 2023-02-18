Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $235.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.