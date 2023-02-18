NEM One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.30 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. NEM has a market cap of $368.80 million and $13.30 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEM has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00425481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.74 or 0.28184655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

