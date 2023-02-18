Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday.

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €50.66 ($54.47) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 52-week high of €115.90 ($124.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

