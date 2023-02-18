Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.96. 5,294,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,403. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

