Nexum (NEXM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,118.36

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 60% against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $26,118.36 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

