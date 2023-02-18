Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of NIO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

