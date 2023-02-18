Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.01 million. Nova also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.93-$1.14 EPS.
NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
