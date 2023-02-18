Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.01 million. Nova also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.93-$1.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nova stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Nova has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Creative Planning increased its position in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

