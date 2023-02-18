Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,110 ($25.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,957.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,963.26. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,461 ($29.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.48.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.60) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,049.96). Corporate insiders own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

