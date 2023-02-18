Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$100.70 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$93.43 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

About Nutrien

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

