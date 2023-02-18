Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.1 %

Nutrien stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

