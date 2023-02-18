NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $255.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $213.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

