NYM (NYM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, NYM has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $94.95 million and $2.00 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00424773 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,941.10 or 0.28137067 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.28178113 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,086,540.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.