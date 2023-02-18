Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.53. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 121,568 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

