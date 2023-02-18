Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.53. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 121,568 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
