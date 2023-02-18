Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMXGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.53. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 121,568 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Further Reading

