Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $439.76 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $439.76 million and approximately $61.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.72 or 0.06865085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00028495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07753879 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $69,063,387.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.