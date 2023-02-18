Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.