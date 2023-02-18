Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.6 %

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

