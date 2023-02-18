Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $21.23 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

