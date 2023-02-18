Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New $896,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of CRK opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

