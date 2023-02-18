Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 30,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,843,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

ATI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

