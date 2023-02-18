Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $3,113,915.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,114,253.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,813 shares of company stock valued at $27,667,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

See Also

