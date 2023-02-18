Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of VSE worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VSE by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at VSE

VSE Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $710.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

VSE Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.