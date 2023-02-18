Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CEVA worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 677.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 112,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in CEVA by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 315,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 54.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CEVA opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

