Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.54. 6,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.