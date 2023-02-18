Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.63

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.63 and traded as high as $27.80. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 20,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

